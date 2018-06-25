Surprise is the watchword in Bigg Boss Tamil 2! Nithya, who is already in the bad books of many inmates, seems to be the next captain of the house.

The latest teaser has indicated that Nithya is being given the captaincy, a development that is expected to leave many in exasperation inside the house and audience. She will be apparently replacing Janani Iyer, who was the captain last week.

In the first week, Nithya was in the cooking team and her behaviour had won her not many friends. Her silly mistakes had annoyed many contestants in the house and her estranged husband Balaji's presence in the show has not helped the cause. She had issues with Mumtaz, Mahat, Ramya and Aishwarya in a span of seven days.

Nithya's issues with so many contestants hinted that she would be the one name that most of the Bigg Boss Tamil contestants would be taking during the nomination process this week. Bringing a twist to the story, she is being made the leader which comes with a major boon as the captain cannot be nominated.

The silver line for Nithya is the fact that the viewers have sympathy towards her even though they too are upset with her odd behaviours at times. The fans of the show are of the opinion that she is mentally disturbed and struggling to overcome the negativity around her.

The netizens have slammed her husband Balaji for trying to milk her situations to his advantage. Here, we bring you selected few comments posted by Twitterati:

bobbythomastvm1: Imagine if some one else other than Mahat (for instance Nithya) ate those extra sandwiches. Mumtaz would have created absolute chaos in the house. What an absolute double faced person she is. FAKE ✔️

Sajithra: #BiggBossTamil2 team has identified their antagonist. All they need to do is plant situations. Nithya is going to have a tough time. She is annoying but doesn't deserves all this hatred. Btw, Balaji doesn't even like her. Why plot to get her back? That's scary.

MoSHa: #BiggBossTamil2 has gone mad this week by directly choosing #Nithya as the House Leader w/o any competition or event!!! The Boss wants to protect her from Elimination, and bring chaos in the House. Pl Boycott the Show this week to bring the TRP down to teach a lesson! Act Now!

#vijayTV realized #Nithya is TRP catcher also, sure she ll be eliminated if she get nomitaed again. So, they directly announced she is leader for the house so, no one can nominate her. Housemates vilayadrangalo illayo neenga nalla vilayadringa @vijaytelevision #BiggBossTamil2

Aadhirai: #BiggBossTamil2 Balaji trash talks about Nithya and badmouths about her whenever and wherever he can to the HMs, while Nithya hasn't spoken bad about him voluntarily except when Senrayan kept asking her! @vijaytelevision pls dont support abusers or make them big!

Shruthi: Seriously, Balaji doesn't have any love/care/respect towards Nithya, then y is he putting up a show in front of everyone. I really wish Nithya not to get back to this guy. #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil2

Riya Rainer: #BiggBossTamil2 my heart went out to Nithya. No doubt I find her so annoying esp returning the towel to Ramya n all. But 1st she has to endure "mummy" scolding her abt vengayam then its the 'kachras' on the counter! What is this yar? Finishing school?