The second season of Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is completing its 30-day run on Vijay TV. The show, which was kick-started with 16 contestants on June 17, now has 13 after three eliminations.

The first season was a hit among the Vijay TV viewers. Kamal Haasan's unmatched hosting skills coupled with innovative ideas from the creative team kept the audience hooked to the show.

With the first season becoming such a massive hit, the viewers pinned high hopes on the reality show. This helped the programme garner better TRP ratings than the first season in the initial weeks.

The second season registered 12.8 TVR in Chennai, thereby getting better ratings than the previous year's 7.0 TVR. Among the urban centres, the show secured 9.7 TVR compared to last year's 5.2 in the first week.

Although the show secured a better viewership than the previous year, people on social media are not happy with the way Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is progressing. "Yesterday's episode was too boring. If it continues like this, without any option we will have to change the channels. There is no drama... #BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil# [sic]" a viewer named Khaja writes on Twitter.

Viewers are complaining over lack of drama. "No drama and no fights - Is it a #BiggBoss house? All are wearing mask.... the tasks given by the creative team failing to bring out the best from the inmates. @vijaytelevision Do something to retain your loyal viewers. [sic]" another viewer named Priyanka tweets.

By host Kamal Haasan's own admission, the contestants are playing it safe as they realise the damage it can do it to their images and career.

It may be recalled thatGayathri and Julie in the last season walked out of the show with a negative image and they continued to be trolled ever today on social media.

Many loyal fans of Bigg Boss Tamil are of the opinion that the channel should come up with interesting tasks that bring the best out of the inmates.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Dutta, Thadi Balaji, Janani Iyer, Ponnambalam and Ramya are in the danger zone.