The stage is set for the elimination of the third contestant in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil. In the last two weeks, Mamathi Chari and Ananth Vaidyanathan were shown the door. And this week, Yashika, Thadi Balaji, Ponnambalam and Nithya are in the danger zone.

The nominations were held in a different way this week as the inmates were called in batches. Yashika, Aishwarya Dutta, and Mahat Raghavendra were in the first group, Daniel, Ramya, Nithya, and Riythvika were called next and they were followed by Balaji, Mumtaz and Janani. Ponnambalam, Sendrayan, Shariq, and Vaishnavi.

The moment the names of the people in the danger zone were announced, the instant response from social media users was that Yashika should be shown the door. Her proximity with Mahat and friendship with Aishwarya have not been received well by the inmates.

The audience are visibly upset with Yashika and Mahat over their proximity. However, the actress has tried to change her image this week realising that the viewers have started disliking her. So, the nomination might throw surprise result this weekend.

Although she is still the favourite to leave the house, there is a section of social media users who want Ponnambalam to be out of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show as he is neither entertaining nor giving his 100 percent to the tasks. Indeed, he is called a "boring" contestant in the house by many.

Nonetheless, some are of the opinion that Nithya might be shown the door, but she has shown maturity inside the house after all the drama that occurred in the initial two weeks between Balaji (her hubby) and her. Hence, the actress might be safe this week.

Our prediction is that Ponnambalam might be out of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 this week.

Who will be eliminated this week? Take part in our survey: