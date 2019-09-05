Violence is a strict no-no in the Bigg Boss house. The makers of the show put the contestants' safety as their priority. In one of the earlier tasks, Ravi had hurt his wrist and it took a long time for him to recover.

But with all the interesting tasks thrown in the contestants' way, a number of major fights and controversies are also breaking out. A recent task 'Dongaludochina Nagari' led to a huge fight between Vithika Sheru, Ravi Krishna and Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam.

The teaser of the episode shows Bigg Boss cancelling the task due to the fight. He also said that the housemate who is responsible for what has happened, will be punished.

Task takes a serious turn..Evarivalla aagipoindi ?#BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/nzr5wMhpcb — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) September 4, 2019

Violence and a war of words have broken out between the contestants because of this task, leading to a few contestants getting hurt. While proper instructions were given by Bigg Boss, they were not followed by the participants.

It was instructed to them that the properties of the house should not be damaged, but that happened nonetheless. The task went on to become so violent that in the end, Shilpa Chakravarthy was seen holding one of the contestants and crying as she could not bear the physical attack on her.

The new teaser has also raged a war on social media. Followers have trolled Bigg Boss for providing the contestants with a task which requires them to get physical and then punishing them for the same.

The fans have also called the judgment unfair.