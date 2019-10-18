In reaction to Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chabbra claiming Sidharth Shukla to have been in a rehab, Mahika Sharma slammed the former calling it to be a fake allegation.

Bigg Boss 13 house has been witnessing a lot of drama. One of the most talked about is Sidharth and Rashami Desai's fight. However, amidst all these chaos, Paras reportedly claimed that Sidharth was in a rehab sometime ago.

Nonetheless, actress Mahika, who claims to be a close friend of Sidharth, said that the allegations are false, and also criticised Paras for the same.

"I have known Sidhart Shukla for a long time. He is very kind and down to earth. He was never in rehab. I was in contact with him all the time. He is one of my great friends. The way Paras is talking about him on national television is really not accepted. Bigg Boss should make him say sorry. Even as per my knowledge, he didn't leave the show for any dispute with production or his co-actors. It was some other reason, which people should wait for him to make it public," she said in a statement.

Mahika was also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 13. On this she said, "I was offered Bigg Boss and I had also attended meeting with the team. But things didn't work out between us."