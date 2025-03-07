YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik often makes headlines for his unconventional family dynamics, as he is married to two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The trio frequently faces criticism for allegedly promoting polygamy.

During Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan's second wife, Kritika, revealed that their 2-year-old son, Zaid, had been diagnosed with rickets.

In a recent vlog, the YouTubers broke down in tears while expressing their distress over their child's health. Kritika shared that she had taken Zaid for scans, and upon receiving the reports, she was devastated to learn that he had rickets.

What is rickets?

Rickets is a bone disease that causes soft and weak bones in children, usually due to a deficiency of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphorus.

Kritika expressed her sorrow, stating that Zaid's condition was not improving. She also voiced her concern about the relentless trolling they receive online. She explained that doctors had initially suspected rickets, and the test results confirmed their worst fears.

In the clip, Payal Malik was seen crying and urged trolls to refrain from targeting their child. She mentioned that just a month ago, Zaid's reports had shown he was healthy, but the latest tests confirmed the illness.

Sitting beside Kritika, Payal emotionally addressed the negativity they faced, saying, "Aap log humein lakh badduaein de do, koi baat nahi. 19 mahine pehle test karwaya tha, tab kuch nahi tha. Kehte hain, baddua patthar ko bhi phaad deti hai, yeh baat sahi hai. Lekin hamare bacchon ko baddua mat diya karo. Agar hamare bacche aapko ache lagte hain, toh bas pyaar diya karo, na ki baddua. Humein baddua de do, main toh waise bhi bimaar rehti hoon, mujhe de do. Golu (Kritika) ko de do, Armaan ko de do. Bas hamare bacchon ko mat diya karo."

(Translation: "You can curse us all you want, no problem. We got tests done 19 months ago, and everything was fine back then. They say a curse can even break a rock, and it's true. But please, don't curse our children. If you like them, just shower them with love, not hate. You can curse me—I'm always unwell anyway. Curse Golu (Kritika) or Armaan, but please don't curse our children.")

In another vlog, Kritika was seen heading to the hospital with Zaid and Payal for further medical attention. She expressed her concern, saying, "Zaid's condition has worsened significantly. He got scared upon seeing the doctors."

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik condemned trolls who called their son "mentally ill." While Kritika admitted she was deeply affected by the hate, she reassured everyone that doctors had assured them Zaid's condition would improve with treatment.

Since the heartbreaking diagnosis, the Malik family has been emotionally distressed, with Kritika and Payal breaking down in tears after learning about Zaid's condition.

For those unaware, Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik welcomed their son Zaid on April 6, 2023.