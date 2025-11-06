It was a star-studded screening of the Haq movie, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. Based on the landmark Shah Bano case, Haq will hit the big screens on November 7. The courtroom drama is directed by Suparn S. Varma. On Wednesday evening, the who's who from the film industry attended the screening of Haq, amping up the glam quotient.

Tejasswi Prakash, Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ektaa Kapoor, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Samarth Jugal, Chum Darang, and director Anees Bazmee also attended the premiere.

Amid several viral videos, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Elvish and Manisha Rani ignored each other.

The viral clip shows Manisha Rani walking up the stairs to enter the screening, where Vicky, Samarth, and Elvish were posing. She greeted Vicky, but Manisha and Elvish ignored each other and didn't even look eye-to-eye.

Ever since the video went viral, fans haven't stopped talking about that moment when Elvish Yadav seemingly ignored Manisha Rani in public.

Once known for their cute chemistry and fun banter, the cold vibes were quite visible during the Haq screening.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Was it an awkward miss, a silent snub... or something brewing behind the scenes?"

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's bond with Manisha Rani was loved by many, and fans even hailed them as 'Elvisha'. However, things took an ugly turn after Manisha unfollowed Elvish on Instagram.

It started with Elvish Yadav and Manisha doing a collaborative video, for which Elvish didn't change the cover page on YouTube or the photo on Instagram. Despite Manisha asking him to change the cover picture of their collaboration video, he didn't do so.

The reason cited by Elvish was that he was already dealing with legal matters. He further stated that he had informed her he couldn't make the change, as it would impact the clicks on the video and wouldn't even look aesthetically good on their Instagram feed.

Manisha later called out Elvish and mentioned that he is egoistic. Elvish, in his vlog, spoke about Manisha's statement and clarified that he is not egoistic. He said he was just going through a rough phase due to his legal issues. Elvish also claimed that he has not yet ended the friendship.

He said, "Bachon jaisi harkatein bandh karo. Koi kisi serious issues mein phasa hai aur inhe social media ke cover photo ki padi hai. Meri taraf se dosti humesha rahegi. Aur rahi baat Elvisha ki, who toh meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi." ("Stop behaving like kids. Someone is stuck in serious issues, and they're worried about a social media cover photo. From my side, the friendship will always remain. And as for 'Elvisha,' it was never a thing from my side anyway.")

However, like every coin has two sides, Manisha Rani too revealed the real reason behind unfollowing Elvish Yadav. She shared that it all started after Elvish refused to put her picture on the cover of their collaboration video. Despite confronting him, he behaved rudely with her. She added that it seemed as if Elvish felt ashamed of working with her.

She said, "Haan ye sach hai ki maine Elvish ko unfollow kiya lekin iska jo reason hai, wo ab hum aapko batate hai ki maine kyun usko unfollow kiya. To story ye hai ki Elvish ki ek friend hai jo ek film ka ye leke mere pass aye the, humein sath mein collab karna tha. Elvish ne collab kiya, maine aise bhi kiya lekin Elvish ne cover photo pe apna aur Akshay Kumar sir ka photo daal diya. Ek do ghante ke baad jab hum wo cover photo dekhe toh mujhe achcha nhi laga ki collab maine aur Elvish ne kiya tha, aur wo video hum dono ki profile mein show kar raha tha. Toh jab mera profile hai toh mera photo bhi aana chahiye kyunki hum aur Elvish dono kiye hai toh iss baat pe humne apne team ko bole ki hatane ke liye baat kijiye, aur hum dono ka photo rehna chahiye cover mein."

(Yes, I indeed unfollowed Elvish, but let me tell you the real reason behind it. So, the story goes like this — one of Elvish's friends came to me with a film-related collaboration proposal. Elvish agreed to the collab, and I also said yes. But Elvish used a cover photo featuring only himself and Akshay Kumar sir. A few hours later, when I saw the cover photo, I didn't like it because the collaboration was between both of us, and the video appeared on both our profiles. Since it was on my profile too, my picture should've been there. So, I told my team to talk to them and get it changed — the cover should've featured both of us.")

About Elvish Yadav's case

Elvish Yadav was detained on March 17, 2024, on charges of supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody under the Wildlife Protection Act. Later, it was reported that the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, which was also imposed in the case, was waived off as it was a clerical mistake. On March 23, 2024, Elvish Yadav was granted bail and returned home.