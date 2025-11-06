The drama around Bigg Boss 19 is heating up both inside and outside the house. Contestants Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt have been at loggerheads since day one, and with each passing day, their tension between them is intensifying.

Their ongoing verbal spats and accusations have now crossed all limits, leading to derogatory remarks being made outside the show. Recently, Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, landed in legal trouble after she called Farhana Bhatt a terrorist during a YouTube interview.

Farrhana Bhatt's family has now issued a legal notice against Roshan, the Fifafooz YouTube channel, and YouTube India. The notice, shared on Farhana's social media, was issued by Walwaikar Law Associates and stated, "Legal action has been initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt.

The family of Ms. Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss 19, expresses deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice has been issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.'"

In the interview, when asked about Farrhana Bhatt, Roshan had said, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But vo jo hote hain na rakshas log, jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she's like that." ( She is a devil, she drinks people's blood and smiles).

So far, Amaal Mallik's family and Roshan Garry Bhinder have not reacted to the legal notice.

Gaurav Khanna claps back at Farrhana Bhatt's 'TV ke superstar' taunt, saying she'll applaud him at the finale.

Meanwhile, inside the house, things are equally explosive. A major fight breaks out between Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt during a captaincy task. In the viral promo, contestants are seen standing on a giant guitar-shaped platform, with the rule that whoever falls off gets eliminated from the race. During the task, Kunickaa Sadanand is seen pushing Abhishek Bajaj out of contention, while Gaurav and Farhana engage in a heated altercation that quickly turns physical.

In the clip, Gaurav Khanna yells at Farrhana, saying "Tujhe ab main power of television dikhaaunga." (I'll show you the power of television.)

Farrhana taunts him, "Dekho TV ke superstar ke saath kya ho gaya?"( What happened to the TV superstar?)

Gaurav shouts even louder, "Haan, Main hoon superstar TV kam yahaan ka. Finale me khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye. Tu pehchaani jayehi ki tu mere season me aayi thi, dekhna. (I'm not just a TV superstar, I'm one here too. In the finale, you'll stand and clap for me. You'll be remembered for being in my season, just wait and see.)

Netizens were furious seeing Gaurav's anger and aggression, and the way he boasted about himself and put Farrhana down.

Fans called out Guarav for his 'TV ka superstar remark'

A user wrote, "Gaurav kahan ka superstar hai? Anupamaa ka sidekick hai bas",

Another wrote, It's always Farrhana v/s someone else in the promo. The queen is running the show",

The next one wrote, "Please, someone tell him that it's Farrhana season all the way", wrote another netizen.

Pranit More's return to BB19

Now that he has fully recovered, Pranit will make a lively comeback with his signature segment, The Pranit More Show, where he'll be seen entertaining the housemates with his wit and humour.

His re-entry is expected to be featured in today's or tomorrow's episode.