The first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, which was launched on April 15, is just one week short from airing its finale episode on July 22. The controversial reality show, which started off with 18 contestants locked inside the house, saw many twists and turns, new relationships and fights, sorrow and compassion.

Week after week, elminations after eliminations, only 7 contestants - Megha Dhade, Pushkar Jog, Resham Tipnis, Sai Lokur, Smita Gondkar, Sharmishtha Raut and Aastad Kale - are remaining inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house who have all pulled their sleeves to win the battle to the finale episode and emerge as the ultimate winner of the season.

On Saturday Weekend Cha Daav episode, host Mahesh Manjrekar gave the contestants a chance to express themselves and make one last confession to each other. While Smita Gondkar criticises Pushkar Jog and Sharmishtha Raut for body shaming her, Megha Dhade apologises to Resham Tipnis.

As per the rules, only 5 contestants will compete against each other to win the season. Manjrekar has already handed over the ticket to finale to Pushkar after winning the task. While fans are rooting for Megha to become the win the BBMarathi show, it remains to be seen who audience have saved by voting for their favourite contestants. Early reports are suggesting that Resham has received less voting from the viewers and has been eliminated from the house.

Keep watching this space for live updates as host Mahesh Manjrekar will announce who will get eliminated from the house this week and miss out on the ticket to finale on today's episode which will air at 9 pm on Colors Marathi.