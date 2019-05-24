Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 saw competitive celebrity contestants like Megha Dhade, Aastad Kale, Sai Lokur, Pushkar Jog, Sharmishtha Raut and Smita Gondkar reaching the finale and entertaining viewers throughout the season by bringing out their real personalities on screen. Other evicted contestants like Resham Tipnis, Rajesh Shringarpure, Vineet Bhonde, Sushant Shelar, Kishore Chougule, Bhushan Kadu and Aarti Solanki too had left their mark with their participation on the show. And now it is time for Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 which is all set to air its grand premier this Sunday with new celebrity contestants entering the house.

Mahesh Manjrekar, who is coming back to host the controversial reality TV show to treat viewers with a proper dose of entertainment, will be introducing the celebrity contestants in the grand premier episode. It will air on May 26 at 7 pm and thereafter everyday at 9.30 pm on Colors Marathi channel and online streaming platform Voot.

The set of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and Bigg Boss 13 Hindi, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, has been constructed at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. And the tentative list of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestants is already out.

Rasika Sunil, Ramdas Athawale, Indurikar Maharaj, Surekha Punekar and Mayuri Deshmukh are some of the names being considered for the show. The confirmed and final list of contestants will be announced on the premier episode of the show.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss Marathi 2.