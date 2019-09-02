And it has finally come to an end! After months of being locked up inside the home, performing tasks and making headlines, the most famous show on our television screens has ended on a high note. Shiv Thakare, who was also an ex- Roadie, has won the show and earned prize money of Rs 17 lakh.

With his honest spirit of the game and modest behaviour, slowly and steadily, Shiv won the hearts of people both inside and outside the house. Not only did his fan following increased with time but was also loved immensely by other celebrity judges and co-contestants.

Shiv, who became captain of the house multiple times, was trailed by Neha Shitole in a close competition. But, finally, Shiv won making Neha the runner-up. Shiv's close camaraderie with other co-contestant Veena Jagtap also made several headlines inside the house. During family week when Shiv's mother entered the house, she had expressed her thoughts on not being too fond of their so-called friendship. She had even asked her son to play for himself as Veena was. During a press conference in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Shiv had revealed that their relationship is not for the cameras and he would try to convince his mother to give her nod to the relationship. Veena, too had said that their relationship was real and they were not faking it for publicity.

Shiv's peers from Roadies, including Rannvijay Singha himself praised him on their social media handles for his honesty and modesty. Every week, Mahesh Manjrekar used to praise Shiv for his exceptional activeness inside the house and for never being fake, even for a moment. The last season of Bigg Boss Marathi had been won by Megha Dhade, who later joined Bigg Boss Hindi as a wildcard entry.

Will we get to see Shiv inside the house this year too? Remains to be seen.