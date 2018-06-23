The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be launched on Sunday, June 24. The reality show hosted by Mohanlal will be aired at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm during the weekend. It is a 100-day show which will be participated by contestants, predominantly from television and film industries.

Ranjini Haridas

Ranjini Haridas is a well-known face among Malayalam TV and film audience. She had hosted Star Singer show for several seasons and judged Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njanum. She was the anchor of many awards shows that include Asianvision Awards and SIIMA. The 36-year old acted in a few films. There were controversies involving her for using foul language during an altercation with co-passengers in the airport.

Sreesanth

Sreesanth needs no introduction. After representing the country in all the three formats in cricket, he landed in trouble over spot-fixing charges.

Sowbhagya Venkitesh

Sowbhagya Venkitesh is the daughter of late actor Rajaram and dancer-actress Thara Kalyan. Her maternal grandmother is yesteryear actress Subbalakshmi. Despite having her roots in the film industry, she chooses to get herself identified on her own and earned popularity through Dubsmash. A post-graduate from RLV College of Music and Fine Arts in Tripunithura, she is a good dancer.

Diya Sana

Diya Sana grabbed the headlines when she went topless, covering her chest with watermelon a few months ago. She is a social activist who is against the sexualisation of female body.

Priya Varrier

Priya Varrier became an internet sensation overnight after the song from her debut movie Oru Adaar Love. Although her first movie is yet to be released, she has attained immense popularity among youths.

Seethalakshmi and Sriya Surendran

Seethalakshmi and Sriya Surendran came to lime light with Tamil reality show Enga Veetu Mapillai. Both are models by profession.

Deepan Murali

Deepan Murali has worked in Malayalam TV serials like Nirakoottu, Ival Yamua, Parinayam and Sthreedhanam and shot to fame with television serial Seetha. He entered Kollywood with Sooraiyadal. He has also anchored TV shows like Mazhavil Manorama's 'Ugram Ujwalam'.

Rimi Tomy

Rimi Tomy is a multi-faceted talent, who has anchored TV shows, sung songs for movies and judged reality shows. She has hosted shows like Onnum Onnum Moonu, Comedy Stars, Idea Star Singer to name a few. The 34-year old has sung over 100 songs in the films like Meesa Madhavan, Twenty:20, My Big Father, etc.

Anjali Ameer

Anjali Ameer is a transsexual, who is the first to play a female lead in the Indian cinema. She made her acting debut in the Tamil film Peranbu starring Mammootty.

Riyaz Khan

Riyaz Khan is the son of producer Rasheed. He has worked in all the four South Indian languages. It has to be noted that his son Shariq Hassan is part of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Govind Padmasoorya

Govind Padmasoorya is a television presenter and actor. Atayalangal, Daddy Cool, Varsham were some of the films that he worked as an actor. He anchored shows like D4 Junior vs Senior, Dare The Fear: Aarkunde ee Chankoottam?, etc.

Kani Kusruti

Kani Kusruti is an actress, who shot to fame with Kerala Cafe. She has worked in over 20 movies. Her photoshoots and her straight-forward qualities often created controversies.

Ramesh Pisharody

Ramesh Pisharody has donned many hats. He has been part of TV shows, apart from acting and directing movies in Mollywood.

Archana Suseelan

Archana Suseelan is an anchor and actor, who came to limelight with Punar Janmam. After tasting success on TV, she made her silver-screen debut with Karyasthan. She also worked in Tamil movies and serials.

Archana Kavi

Archana Kavi is an actress, who entered films with Neelathaamara. She has acted in over 20 movies and has made YouTube series.