The wait is finally over, and Mohanlal, the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam, will finally reveal the name of the evicted contestant today or tomorrow.

On Monday, contestants named four housemates for this week's elimination -- Shiyas, Archana Suseelan, Pearle Maaney, and Sabumon Abdusamad. It should be noted that this will be the last elimination in this edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam, and housemates who reach the safe zone today will directly qualify for the grand finale.

As per the latest trends, Archana Suseelan is the most likely contestant who will be evicted from the house this weekend. International Business Times, India poll also suggests that Archana Suseelan will be evicted from the house. Despite her active participation in daily tasks, more than 86 percent of our readers argue that Archana should be eliminated from the house.

A section of social media users in Facebook groups like 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Fans' believes that Mohanlal will do multiple eliminations this week. If it happens, either Sabumon Abdusamad or Shiyas will go out of the house with Archana Suseelan.

Pearle Maaney is the most likely contestant who will reach the safe zone with ease this week. The 'Nayika Nayakan' anchor has an unimaginable fan following on social media platforms, and this key factor is expected to help her in this week's elimination.

We will post the live updates of Bigg Boss Malayalam in this space starting at 9 PM. Stay tuned.