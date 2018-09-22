As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam is just a few days away, the show's host Mohanlal will reveal the name of the evicted contestant either today or tomorrow.

Four contestants--Sabumon Abdusamad, Pearle Maaney, Archana Suseelan, and Shiyas -- are in this week's nomination list, and Mohanlal will show the exit door to either one or two contestants this weekend.

As per International Business Times, India poll, Archana Suseelan is the most likely contestant who will go out of the house this week. Latest statistics reveal that more than 86 percent of our readers want Archana Suseelan to be eliminated from the house. Even though the serial actress has performed well on tasks, she has a comparatively lesser fan following when compared to the other contestants who are there in this week's nomination list.

As this will be the last elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1, Mohanlal may opt for multiple eliminations, and if this happens, Sabumon Abdusamad will follow Archana to the exit door. It should be noted that 81 percent of our readers want Sabumon to be evicted, and this trend is expected to be the same in the official poll too.

Pearle Maaney is the most likely contestant who will enter the safe zone with ease this weekend. The 'Nayika Nayakan' anchor has a huge fan following on social media platforms, and this factor has helped her to stay in the house whenever she was named as a nominee for elimination. More than 41 percent of our readers want Pearle to stay inside the house, and this figure indicates that the 'Who' actress is the most influencial contestant in the show.

Even though Shiyas has faced many struggles during his initial days in Bigg Boss, he is now the pet among viewers, and he will also reach the safe zone comfortably this week. 26 percent of IB Times readers also wish to see Shiyas inside the house.

Contestants who reach the safe zone this week will qualify for the finals, and they will join the current finalists Suresh, Aditi and Srinish for the race towards glory.