Manikuttan, during the initial days of his acting career, was widely considered a star material. The actor started his career with the television serial 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', and his performance received rave reviews from all corners. Later, he debuted in Mollywood with the movie 'Boyfriend' playing the lead role.

In the latter phase of his career, he acted prominent roles in several movies starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi. However, the actor failed to maintain his momentum in his career, and over the past few years, he failed to fetch good offers from the industry.

Manikuttan could become a gamechanger in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

In the first episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Manikuttan was seen spending time mostly at the dining table, and it made several people believe that the actor is not suited for the show. However, fans of Manikuttan claim that this silent attitude is actually the tactic adopted by Manikuttan to gain public acceptance.

According to his fans, Manikuttan is apparently trying to be a good guy in the show in the initial days, and he will show his skills once the situation demands. If Manikuttan finds his rhythm, he could emerge as a gamechanger in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, and he even has the chance to win the title.

Will Manikuttan find his soulmate from Bigg Boss Malayalam house?

While talking with Mohanlal, Manikuttan had claimed that he will try to find his soulmate from the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. As there are several young girls in Bigg Boss Malayalam house, audiences believe that Manikuttan may find his soulmate in Dimpal Bahl or Soorya J Menon. If Manikuttan finds his love from the Bigg Boss house, and if he wins the title, fans believe that it will help the actor to revive his career.

In the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind had fallen in love from the house, and the duo got married after the end of the show.