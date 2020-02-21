The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 is turning out to be an ultimate game-changer for professor Rajith Kumar, who is also a noted public speaker.

It should be noted that Rajith Kumar's life was shrouded with controversies until the day he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, people started loving him after he appeared on the show, and now, he is the most popular Bigg Boss contestant in the house with a mammoth fan base.

Pearle Maaney supports Rajith Kumar

In the meantime, runner up of Bigg Boss Malayalam's first edition has now extended his support to Rajith Kumar. Pearle also predicted that Rajith Kumar will win this season if the show and its judgment is fair.

"Darkness is scared of light. But light is not scared about darkness. This quote is perfect for Dr Rajith Sir. He is light. He will win if the show is fair, but according to me, he is already a winner," says Pearle, Times of India reports.

Interestingly, Pearle Maaney's comments come just a few hours after former Bigg Boss winner Sabumon criticized Rajith Kumar for spreading baseless theories related to science inside the house. In his recent Facebook video, Sabumon had claimed that Rajith Kumar is actually a propagator of pseudoscience, and he urged people to think thrice before supporting Rajith.

Rajith Kumar's association with Fukru in jail

In the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Rajith Kumar voluntarily agreed that he will go to jail instead of Arya as a promise he had given earlier. Fukru was also sent to jail, and during their time in the prison, both of them were seen sharing a nice rapport.

Earlier, Fukru along with Manju Pathrose was seen repeatedly targeting Rajith Kumar. But in the last episode, Fukru suddenly changed his attitude, and it has made many people believe that the Tik Tok star has changed his gameplay strategy.