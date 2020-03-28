The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, it was Dr Rajith Kumar who captured everyone's heart, while Arya who was a popular figure before the show, emerged as the most hated contestant among a section of viewers due to her double stand inside the house. Since the end of the show, Arya has been facing trolls on social media, and recently, one such troll broke all the barriers, as one of her followers made a disrespectful comment associated with her daughter.
A coronavirus comment made all the issues
In one of her recent Instagram posts, Arya shared the image with her daughter Roya and revealed that they are safe from the recent Covid-19 outbreak. In the post, Arya also urged social media users to refrain from making negative comments, as her daughter is there in the picture. She also added that followers can criticize her via inbox.
"Kindly do not post insulting and abusive comments in this post since it has my baby in it... You can abuse in my inbox .. all kind of criticisms are acceptable there Thank you," wrote Arya in the post.
However, a social media user asked Arya whether her daughter is infected with the coronavirus. As per this user, Arya's daughter might have already been infected with Covid-19 as she made a fake promise on this baby during the Bigg Boss Malayalam show.
To all those who have been asking us about our well being ... Me and my baby girl are doing great ... We are locked down in the house since the last one week and happily enjoying our “letsfightcorona” days together... This time shall also pass.. let’s just get through this together ... ? Stay safe .. Stay back at home ... Pray hard for all those struggling souls ... ❤️ PS: to all those haters out there... Kindly do not post insulting and abusive comments in this post since it has my baby in it... You can abuse in my inbox .. all kind of criticisms are acceptable there ? Thank you.
Arya's befitting reply to the criticizer
The comment from the social media user literally irked Arya, and she soon gave a befitting reply to the man who made this comment.
Arya revealed that Roya is just an eight-year-old girl, and added that she will support her as a responsible mother from the coronavirus outbreak. She went on and posted that the man who made this comment is a real virus in society.
"I don't wanna say anything more. Corona is not a joke. It is life-threatening. I am strong enough to protect her from such a virus. But don't know how to deal with a virus-like you," wrote Arya.