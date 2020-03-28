The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, it was Dr Rajith Kumar who captured everyone's heart, while Arya who was a popular figure before the show, emerged as the most hated contestant among a section of viewers due to her double stand inside the house. Since the end of the show, Arya has been facing trolls on social media, and recently, one such troll broke all the barriers, as one of her followers made a disrespectful comment associated with her daughter.

A coronavirus comment made all the issues

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Arya shared the image with her daughter Roya and revealed that they are safe from the recent Covid-19 outbreak. In the post, Arya also urged social media users to refrain from making negative comments, as her daughter is there in the picture. She also added that followers can criticize her via inbox.

"Kindly do not post insulting and abusive comments in this post since it has my baby in it... You can abuse in my inbox .. all kind of criticisms are acceptable there Thank you," wrote Arya in the post.

However, a social media user asked Arya whether her daughter is infected with the coronavirus. As per this user, Arya's daughter might have already been infected with Covid-19 as she made a fake promise on this baby during the Bigg Boss Malayalam show.

Arya's befitting reply to the criticizer

The comment from the social media user literally irked Arya, and she soon gave a befitting reply to the man who made this comment.

Arya revealed that Roya is just an eight-year-old girl, and added that she will support her as a responsible mother from the coronavirus outbreak. She went on and posted that the man who made this comment is a real virus in society.

"I don't wanna say anything more. Corona is not a joke. It is life-threatening. I am strong enough to protect her from such a virus. But don't know how to deal with a virus-like you," wrote Arya.