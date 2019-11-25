Bigg Boss Kannada: This contestant gets wild-card entry to Sudeep's show

After Sujatha's elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 on the episode aired on Sunday, 24 November, the show has got its second wild-card entrant. Yes, the latest teaser posted by Colors Kannada on its social media pages has confirmed the development.

In the said video, her entry apparently takes the inmates by a storm. Notably, Chandan Achar, Bhoomi Shetty and Kishan Bilagali were shocked. "You coming was a shock, [sic]" Kishan is heard saying in the promo.

Also, Kishan is heard explaining Vasuki about his anxiousness upon her entry. "I don't know what all will happen this week," he adds. The video clearly indicates that the wild-card entrant knows him well.

As per the buzz, Raksha Somashekhar, who was recently seen in Karthik Jayaram's Kannada movie May 1. Interestingly, she has her roots in Chikkamagaluru, the native place of Kishan. So, she is expected to be entering the house as the second wild-card entrant of the season after RJ Prithvi.

Meanwhile, Sujatha has been show the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. She is the seventh contestant to be out of Sudeep-hosted show after Gurulinga Swamy, Ravi Belagere, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Chaitra Kottur, Jai Jagadish and Sujatha.

With the new-wild card entrant, the strength of the house has gone up to 13 like Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Deepika Das, Harish Raj, Kishan Belagali, Kuri Prathap, Priyanka, RJ Prithvi, Shine Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Raju Thalikote.

Meanwhile, Sujatha, who was evicted from Sudeep-hosted show on Sunday, said that she is happy to be out of the show and was expecting her elimination.