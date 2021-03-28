Chandrakala Mohan has been shown the door from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 on Sunday, 28 March. For the fourth time in a row, a female contestant has been eliminated from the show.

This week, all the inmates except for Arvind was facing the elimination test. On Saturday's episode,

Nidhi Subbaiah, Shubha Poonja, Pavagada Manju, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Urduga, Rajeev, Divya Suresh and Raghu Gowda aka Raghu Vine Store were announced safe.

The Last Few

So, Vishwanath Haveri, Shamanth Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Chandrakala Mohan, and Shankar Ashwath were in the danger zone on Sunday. In the end, Chandrakala Mohan was evicted after Dhanushree, Nirmala and Geetha.

Chandrakala Mohan had started off her Bigg Boss journey on a positive note. The veteran TV actress was quite active in the house in the initial days. She was entertaining in some tasks that include physical tasks.

Unfortunately, Chandrakala was not visible after the first two weeks. More or less, she was restricted to the kitchen or cooking department.

Chandrakala Mohan Speaks

After coming on stage, Chandrakala Mohan expressed her disappointment over her elimination. She also answered a couple of questions asked by the host, Kiccha Sudeep.

When Sudeep asked who will be eliminated next week, the actress said that Shankar Ashwath or Shamanth, but she wants Nidhi Subbaiah to be evicted next week.

According to her, Arvind, Divya Urduga and Divya Suresh will enter the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

After much delay due to Covid-19, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.