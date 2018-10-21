Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the hit shows of the Sandalwood's television industry. It has successfully completed five seasons and is all set for the sixth season, which will be launched on Sunday, October 21.

After turning successful in Hindi, the format was introduced by Endemol to South India through Kannada. People were sceptical whether conservative Kannada audience would accept the show given its controversial nature.

But the producer and the think tank ensured that the show does not go against the feelings of the Kannadigas. "It is not a mid-night show, but a reality show watched by family audience and children. Please mind your behaviour," Kiccha once warned contestants for crossing their limits.

As a result, the show has met with immense success. Now, let us recap all the five seasons.

Bigg Boss Kannada – Season 1

The first season got an overwhelming response from the Kannada audience. As it is a new format, the viewers were curious about the show. With Sudeep hosting Bigg Boss, the excitement increased manifold.

The first season had interesting and controversial names as the contestants. Jayalakshmi, who had hit the tabloids as Nurse Jayalakshmi after her intimate pictures with then BJP minister Renukacharya were leaked, raised eyebrows after she became a participant. Godmen Narendra Sharma and Rishi Kumara were prime attractions.

Aparna, Anushree, Vinayak Joshi, Thilak, Sanjjannaa, Shweta Pandit, Arun Sagar, Nikita and Vijay Raghavendra were the other participants of Sudeep hosted show.

Winner: Vijay Raghavendra

Bigg Boss Kannada: 2



The first season was aired in ETV Kannada and the second was shifted to Suvarna. Aadhi Lokesh, Akul Balaji, Anitha Bhat, Anupama Bhat, Deepika Kamaiah, Harshika Poonacha, Layendra, Mayur Patel, Neethu Shetty, Rohith Patel, Santhosh Aryan, Shakeela, Srujan Lokesh, Guruprasad and Swetha Changappa had participated in the show.

Winner: Srujan Lokesh and Akul Balaji entered the last stage of the game. In the end, the latter had the last laugh.

Bigg Boss Kannada: 3

The format was changed hands again and the third season was aired in Colors Kannada, erstwhile ETV Kannada. Bhavana Belagere, Chandan Kumar, Huccha Venkat, Jayashree Ramaiah, Kruthika, Madhuri Itagi, Master Anand, NC Aiyappa, Neha Gowda, Pooja Gandhi, Tsunami Kitty, Ravi Mooruru, Rehman Haasan, RJ Nethra, Shruti, Mithra, Gauthami Gowda and Sushma Veer participated in the show.

The show made headlines when Huccha Venkat assaulted Ravi Mooruru. It was the first such incident in the Kannada version of the show and it shocked the entire state. Venkat was evicted immediately from the house.

The show saw a surprising result as Master Anand, who was people's favourite to win, ended at the fourth place, while Shruti walked away with the coveted trophy with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Bigg Boss Kannada 4:

The fourth season had Pratham, Keerthi aka Kirik Keerthi, Malavika, Sheethal Shetty, Kaavya Shastri, Bhuvan, Sanjana, Chaitra, Dodda Ganesh, Vanishree, Niranjan Deshpande, Karunya Ram, Mohan, Rekha, Om Prakash Rao, Sukrutha Wagle and Masthan as the participants.

The complete limelight was hogged by Pratham with his oratory skills. He was a one-man army against all the inmates. He comfortably won the trophy, but it was Keerthi's simple and honest behaviour which impressed Sudeep, who paid her Rs 10 lakh from his pocket.

Bigg Boss Kannada 5:

The fifth season was different compared to previous seasons as the common men were given entry to the house along with celebrities. The entire season revolved around celebs vs common man battle.

Chandan Shetty, Diwakar, Karthik Jayaram, Niveditha Gowda, Shruti Prakash, Sameer Acharya, Anupama Gowda, RIaz Pasha, Krishi Thapanda, Jaya Sreenivasan, Jagannath Chandrashekhar, Ashitha Chandrappa, Sihi Kahi Chandru, Tejaswi Prakash, Dayal Padmanabhan, Megha and Suma participated in Sudeep's show.

Chandan Shetty emerged victorious, while Diwakar ended at the second place.