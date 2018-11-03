After Rakshita Rai was evicted in the first week, the stage is set for the elimination of second contestant from Bigg Boss Kannada 6. This week, once again there are 11 contestants who are facing eviction in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Kavitha Gowda, Sneha, Akshata, Rapid Rashmi, Adam, Naina Puttaswamy, Andy, Rakesh, Sonu, Shashi and Reema are in the danger zone in Bigg Boss Kannada.

Looking at the trends on social media sites, it looks like Andy, Rakesh, Shashi, Sonu and Reema are likely to be safe. Their participation in the tasks and general behaviour have been liked more than the others. Naina Puttaswamy and Adam are getting a mixed response for their survival. People on social media are furious about Kavitha Gowda, Sneha, Akshata and Rapid Rashmi.

If Akshata's behaviour during the weekend episode with Sudeep has irked the viewers, Kavitha, Sneha and Rapid Rashmi's straight-forward comments have also not gone down well with the viewers.

If popularity is taken into consideration, Kavitha and Rapid Rashmi might turn safe. It means one among Sneha and Akshata will be shown the door in the second week on the Sudeep-hosted show.

18 contestants – Adam, Akshatha Pandavapura, Anand, Andy, Dhanraj, Jayashree, Kavitha Gowda, MJ Rakesh, Murali, Naveen, Naina Puttaswamy, Rapid Rashmi, AV Ravi, Reema, Shashi Kumar, Sonu Patil, Sneha Acharya and Rakshita Rai – entered the house on October 21.