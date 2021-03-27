The contestants in the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 are almost settled and the audience has got a rough idea about the characters of each participant in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. Many inmates have already earned a lot of fan following with their behaviour in the reality show aired on Colors Kannada.

The show is completing its one month this weekend and except for Aravind, all the contestants are facing the elimination test this week. Shamanth Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Raghu Gowda aka Raghu Vine Store, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Urduga, Shubha Poonja, Rajeev, Pavagada Manju, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Vaishnavi Gowda and Shankar Ashwath are in the danger zone.

Who'll be Eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada This Week?

Pavgada Manju is one of the fan-favourite contestants. He has been a good entertainer. Undoubtedly, he will be safe along with Vaishnavi Gowda, who has performed well in the tasks this week. Divya Urduga and Rajeev are good at tasks. Although Divya Suresh is facing criticism from a section of the audience for her free-spirited nature, she puts her best in the physical activities which are her strength. Hence, these three contestants will not be shown the door this week.

Even Prashanth Sambargi is good at tasks and has a content-friendly character. It means he gives content to the show. Hence, eliminating him will be a foolish decision. There is a lot of improvement in Vishwanath Haveri's performance and Shubha Poonja is quite an entertainer. So, these too will be safe this week.

That leaves Shamanth Gowda, Raghu Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Chandrakala Mohan and Shankar Ashwath in the danger zone. So far, the eliminated contestants are female (Dhanushree, Nirmala and Geetha). So, there is a strong chance of Colors Kannada opting to send a male contestants this week in Sudeep-hosted show.

In that case, Chandrakala Mohan and Nidhi Subbaiah are most likely to be safe.

Prediction: Our prediction is one among Shamanth, Raghu and Shankar Ashwath are expected to be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 with Raghu and Shamanth having higher chances of eviction.