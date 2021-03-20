https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/756176/ex-bigg-boss-kannada-contestant-jayashree-found-dead.jpg IBTimes IN

The stage is set for the elimination of the third contestant from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. This week nine contestants - Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Vishwa Haveri, Prashanth Sambargi, KP Arvind, Raghu Gowda, Divya S, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Urduga and Geetha Bhat – are facing the elimination test.

Colors Kannada Facebook

Who'll be Eliminated?

Prashanth Sambargi, KP Arvind, Divya S and Divya Urduga are the nominated contestants who have been putting their best in the tasks. If we take them away, there is only Pavagada Manjunath who is performing well in the tasks.

Considering this factor, the show needs Prashanth Sambargi, KP Arvind, Divya S and Divya Urduga more than themselves. So, they will be safe this week.

Nidhi Subbaiah is the most popular celebrity among the nominees. She has been giving content compared to others. Hence, she would get a chance to continue her journey in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. That leaves Bro Gowda, Vishwa Haveri, Geetha Bhat and Raghu Gowda in the danger zone.

Vishwa Haveri hails from Uttara Kannada and he is getting decent support from the fans from that region. Further, his performance has been good this week. Hence, he deserves to stay in the game.

Verdict: One among Bro Gowda, Raghu Gowda and Geetha Bhat are likely to be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 this week. The performance of these three contestants is lesser than the other nominees.

Notably, the inmates were seen sharing their unhappiness over Bro Gowda's performance which makes him the most favourite contestant to be out of the show this weekend. Nonetheless, the elimination happens based on the viewers' and if he manages to get more votes than Geetha and Raghu, he might be safe this week.

The chances of the elimination of among Bro Gowda, Raghu Gowda and Geetha Bhat stands at 40:40:20 ratio.