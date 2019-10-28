Chaitra Vasudevan is the second contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. Apart from her, five others like Chaithra Kotoor, Priyanka, Deepika Das, Sujatha and Chandan Achar were in the danger zone in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

It was widely believed by the fans of the show that Chaithra Kotoor might be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in the second week, but it sprung a surprise by evicting Chaitra Vasudevan. On Saturday's episode, Priyanka, Deepika Das, Sujatha and Chandan Achar's names were announced safe.

In the two weeks, Chaitra Vasudevan had stay away from controversies, but also had failed to leave positive impact on the viewers, but a couple of her comments had not gone well with the viewers. Especially, her statement that 600 people are working under them outside the show and there was no need for her to participate in the show for her livelihood was taken as an arrogance by the fans.

She is the second contestant to be out of Sudeep's show after Guruling Swamy.

How did fans react over her eviction? Check it out in their tweets below:

Mili: Chytra Vasu is behaving so pricey on stage, it was not needed before Sudeep. She sounded so fake on stage. Giving so much respect to her in-laws was biggest comedy. Fulluu....bucket maga... Her mom was about to open up about her drama but just miss. #BiggBosskannada

Pranesh: @ColorsKannada and @KicchaSudeep Worst and bad decision

MUKESH G: @ColorsKannada and @KicchaSudeep - Sad to see She was genuine

Guru Basavaraj: I knew she'll be evicted anta