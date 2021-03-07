Social media sensation Dhanushree should consider herself unlucky as her journey in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has ended in just one week. Yes, she is the first contestant to be eliminated from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Initial Nomination

This week, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Dhanushree, Manju and Shankar Ashwath were pushed to the danger zone during the open nomination process. Ashwath turned lucky after the captain Shamanth Gowda took his name when he was given the power to save one person.

However, the twist was given in the show as the nominated contestants were given opportunities to save themselves by challenging and defeating contestants whose name are not on the nomination list.

These tasks helped Prashanth Sambargi, Nidhi Subbaiah and Manju, who turned safe this week. Finally, Vishwanath Haveri, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja and Dhanushree were facing the elimination test along with Nirmala, who was directly nominated for her poor performance in the tasks by her team members.

In Saturday's episode, Shubha Poonja and Vishwanath Haveri were announced safe. In the end, Dhanushree is shown the door.

After coming on stage, Dhanushree told Sudeep that she failed to build friendship with inmates and this impacted her overall performance. Also, her performance was also affected due to other inmates' domination. However, before leaving she was given the power to give immunity to one contestant and she took Raghu Gowda's name.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was launched with a grand opening on 28 February. Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the house on the day one.