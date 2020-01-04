With only three weeks away from the grand finale, the game is getting interesting in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. There are 10 contestants still in the show and five contestants are expected to be out of Sudeep-hosted show before the show reaches its last stage.

12th Week Elimination:

There are six contestants like Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Kishan, Chandana, Bhoomi Shetty and Harish, who are facing the elimination test this week. Deepika, Kishan, Chandana and Harish are in the danger zone based on the inmates' votes. Chandan is nominated directly by Priyanka, captain of the house in 12th week, and Deepika is facing the eviction test after being directly nominated by Chaitra Kottur before leaving the show, last week.

Who'll be eliminated this week?

Chandan Achar had almost become the captain of the house if Deepika Das had not supported Priyanka in the task. In some ways, it has become a blessing for him as it has helped him to get massive support of the audience. Further, his contribution in task will only ensure that he is safe this week. Also, don't be surprised if he gets Kicchana Chappale (the applause from Sudeep).

Kishan too has been good in the tasks. Although his friendly-nature with female contestants in the house has not gone well with a section of audience, his performance in the tasks and ability to give entertainment will ensure that he is safe this week.

Deepika Das' popularity has taken a beating after she played a spoilsport to deny captaincy to Chandan Achar, but she has a good fan following and her performance in the tasks all these days is expected to benefit her big time. Despite negative remarks pouring in for her, she is expected to be safe in 12th week. That leaves Chandana, Bhoomi Shetty and Harish in the danger zone.

Harish has been good when it comes to task, but if the channel decides to evict a contestant based on male-female parameter, he might be shown the door this week. Else, either Bhoomi or Chandana will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Bhoomi Shetty has survived all these days because of her efforts in the tasks, yet she has her own share of drawbacks. At some point of the show, her cozying up with Vasuki had irked the audience. On the other hand, Chandana has won the hearts of the audience with her soft nature, but is it enough for her stay in the game?

The answer is no because Chandana's contribution in the tasks has been zero. So, she is most likely to be eliminated in 12 week, but Sudeep-hosted show is known for unpredictability. Hence, don't be surprised if one among Harish, Bhoomi, Deepika or Chandana is out of the Colors' Kannada show.