Chaithra Kottur has been evicted from Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Thus failing to make the second opportunity count in Colors Kannada's reality show. There were five contestants like Chandan Achar, Vasuki, Bhoomi Shetty, Shine Shetty and Chaithra Kottur in the danger zone in the 11th week.

Among the five, Vasuki and Shine Shetty were announced safe by Sudeep on Saturday's episode, whereas Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty were still facing the eviction test on Sunday.

Chaithra Kottur was one among the 18th contestant to enter the show on 13 October. She was eliminated in the fourth week, but got wild-card entry to the house a few weeks after her eviction.

However, Kottur's elimination has not come as a surprise as people were expecting her to be out of the show. Her irritating behaviour has often made the audience ignore her positive side. In the end, she is forced to leave the show.

Gurulingswamy, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagadeesh, Sujatha, RJ Prithvi, Raksha Somashekhar and Raju Thalikote are the contestants who have been shown the door from Sudeep-hosted show. Ravi Belagere decided to walk out of the show owing to health issues.

Harish Raj, Vasuki, Shine Shetty, Priyanka, Prathap, Kishan, Deepika Das, Chandana, Bhoomi Shetty and Chandan Achar are the contestants who are still part of the reality show.