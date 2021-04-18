Vishwanath Haveri has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 8. He is the eighth contestant to be evicted from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show after Dhanushree, Nirmala Chennapa, Geetha, Chandrakala, Shankar Ashwath and Vyjayanthi.

This week, seven contestants – KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Rajeev, Shamanth Gowda and Chakravarthy Suresh – were pushed to the danger zone by the inmates. And Divya Uruduga was directly nominated by Prashanth Sambargi, the captain of the house.

In the end, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud and Vishwanath were the last two contestants in the danger zone and the latter got lesser votes for his survival.

This week, Kiccha Sudeep did not take part in the weekend elimination episodes. The actor is unwell and yet to fully recover from the illness. He tweeted, "Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. [sic]"

However, the inmates expressed their love to Sudeep by preparing food for him. They also wrote letters with 'Get Well Soon' message. Later, an audio clip was played in which Sudeep thanked the inmates for sending him the food and cards.