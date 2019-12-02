As expected, Prithvi has been eliminated from the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada this week. His journey in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show has come to an end on Sunday, 1 December.

Apart from him, there were six contestants - Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Kishen, Raju Thalikote – in the danger zone. Among the six, Shine, Kishan and Chandan's names were announced safe by the host on the Saturday's show itself.

Prithvi's eviction was predicted by the IBT. Hence, it has not come as a surprise to our readers, but a couple of inmates were disappointed to see his eviction. He had struck a good friendship with Vasuki and had got closer with Priyanka in the last few days.

Prithvi has entered the house as a wild-card entrant on the 21 day of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The RJ had impressed the inmates and viewers with his performance in the tasks in his first week itself, but gradually he lost his mometum.

His inability to entertain the audience and give participation in the tasks failed to garner him viewers' love. So, he is shown the door on the day the show completed its 50 days.

Nonetheless, Prithvi seems like is not upset or disappointed with his eviction, rather he had seen it coming. Gurulinga Swamy, Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagadish and Sujatha were eliminated from Sudeep's show earlier.

Chaithra Kotoor, who was shown the door from the show in its fourth week, has re-entered the show as a wild-card entrant this week. It has to be noted that Ravi Belagere, who had entered the house as a contestant, walked out of the show citing health issues.