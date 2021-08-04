With the finale just around the corner, the viewers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will witness one more eviction. The mid-week elimination will happen on Wednesday, 4 August, and all the inmates – KP Aravind, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga, and Vaishnavi Gowda – are facing the elimination test.

Who'll Be Eliminated from Sudeep's Show Today?

KP Aravind and Manju Pavagada have been top players of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Without an iota of doubt, they will be safe. Vaishnavi Gowda enjoys a good fan following so does Divya Uruduga.

However, the popularity of Divya Uruduga, in recent weeks, has declined to some extent in the recent weeks. Yet it will not impact as she has been playing her game quite well. So, the audience have been predicting either Prashanth Sambargi or Divya Suresh would be evicted from the show.

Divya Suresh Out?

Going by the rumours, the first name to be announced safe was KP Aravind. He was followed by Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada. As expected, Divya Uruduga found herself safe. In the end, the battle was between Divya Suresh and Prashanth Samabargi and the former was shown the door.

Divya Suresh has been a strong player when it comes to tasks. It would not be an exaggeration if we say that she was the strongest female player in tasks. Unfortunately, her proximity with Manju has worked against her as a section of people never liked them seeing together.

It means KP Aravind, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, and Vaishnavi Gowda have entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale, which will be held on Sunday, 8 August.

After much delay due to Covid-19, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev, and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.