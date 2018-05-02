Gowthami Gowda, who shot to limelight with her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada house, has engaged to her boyfriend. The couple exchanged the rings recently without media glare.

Announcing the news on Facebook, she wrote, "Lucky are those who find love! But blessed are people who marry their love! Engaged to my love! Will post the wedding dates soon! All your wishes n blessings are much needed as always #engaged #hitched #love #happysouls #togetherness #newjourney. [sic]"

As per the reports, they have known each other for years and their friendship gradually turned into love. Although the couple belonged to different faiths, their families have given approval for their relationship.

The couple has reportedly decided to tie the knot this year, but the date has not been finalized yet.

Gowthami Gowda acted in serials like Chi Sow Savitri and Muthina Pallaki. The actress has worked in movies like Poorna Satya, MD Kowshik's Muttina Pallaki, and Shaadhi Bhagya. She was part of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada season 3.

She came to limelight after acting in a serial at the age of 16 but she managed to complete her education even after attaining popularity.

"I was also a topper in studies, as I strongly believed in academics. As I was a trained classical dancer, I had no stage fear and could emote well. That was when the popularity of anchors was at its peak and TV channels were on a hunt for young talent. With all that love and support, it was difficult to stay away from it even as I decided to return to academics to finish my graduation," Deccan Chronicle quoted her as saying.

She is an engineering graduate, who dreams to write books someday.