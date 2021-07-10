The stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. This week, KP Aravind, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth Sambargi, Priyanka Thimmesh, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, and Vaishnavi Gowda are in the danger zone.

It was a week filled with a lot of drama with so much of individual tasks. Every contestant tried their best to emerge victorious and in the process, there were lots of heated arguments and fights. Prashanth Sambargi, once again, found himself in the middle of verbal duels. He had clashes with Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, KP Aravind, and with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, his close friend in the house.

Who'll Be Evicted in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 This Week?

Now, the time is set for yet another elimination. KP Aravind, and Manju Pavagada have good fan followings and they have been good in tasks as well. Vaishnavi Gowda too is not less even though her presence was not visible this week. So, these three will be safe this week.

Prashanth Sambargi was fighting hard in tasks and viewers have sympathy for him as there is a belief among the fans that he was cornered by the inmates. So, he is going to be safe this week. And another contestant who has done well in the tasks is Divya Suresh. Hence, she has a strong chance of continuing in the show.

Whereas Shamanth Gowda looked altogether a different contestant this week. Irrespective of whether or not he was right in his arguments, he looked active and was given some content. For months, he has been gaining fan following and has a considerable fan following to survive in the show. That leaves Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Raghu Gowda, and Priyanka Thimmesh in the danger zone.

Chakravarthy has been drawing the ire of the fans for a few weeks now. If we take people's response on social media as the final verdict, he will be evicted from Sudeep-hosted show, but he is giving a lot of content. Hence, his stay benefits the show.

As a result, one among Raghu Gowda and Priyanka Thimmesh, who have failed to take their game to next level, might be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8.