The second week at Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was filled with lots of excitement and drama. The contestants gave their best in the tasks despite the captaincy task was called off for dispirited performance from some of the inmates.

Nomination Process

This week, Nirmala, Divya Suresh, Geetha Bhat, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath and Chandrakala were pushed to the danger zone along with Shubha Poonja, who was directly nominated by the captain of the house, Bro Gowda.

On Saturday's episode, Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbaiah and Divya Suresh's names were announced safe. It means Vishwanath, Chandrakala Mohan, Geetha Bhat, Nirmala and Prashanth Sambargi are still facing the elimination test.

Who'll be Eliminated This Week?

Going by the response on social media, Chandrakala Mohan and Geetha Bhat are expected to be safe considering their popularity and fan following. Prashanth Sambargi has been active and participating well in the tasks and other activities. So, fans believe he will be safe this week.

It means one among Nirmala and Vishwanath will be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Although the former is giving content, her erratic behaviour has not managed to win the viewers' love. Whereas the latter's singing ability and Uttara Karnataka card might come to his help.

After much delay due to Covid-19, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi,Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.

Dhanushree was eliminated from Sudeep-hosted show last week.