Nirmala Chenappa has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 on Sunday, 14 March. She is the second contestant to be eliminated from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show after Dhanushree.

During her stay, she had failed to gel with the inmates and her erratic behaviour had not gone well with the other contestants. Hence, she was pushed to the danger zone by them. Further, she had not given a strong reason for the audience to save her through votes.

Nominated Contestants

This week, Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Vishwanath, Chandrakala Mohan, Geetha Bhat, Nirmala and Prashanth Sambargi were facing the elimination test. On Saturday's episode, Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbaiah and Divya Suresh's names were announced safe.

In the end, it boiled down to Nirmala and Chandrakala Mohan and the former was shown the door.

Before leaving, she was asked to directly nominate a contestant and she refused to do it. She stated that she would rather save one contestant than pushing an inmate directly to the danger zone.

However, Prashanth Sambargi was nominated as she had said that he looks "fake" during her conversation with Kiccha Sudeep. Nonetheless, she was not given the opportunity to talk with the host.

This has paved way for the rumours of her being sent to the secret room.

However, there is also a belief among the fans that she might not be given the chance to share her views with Sudeep since she refused to obey Bigg Boss' order to nominate a contestant directly.

Fans' Reaction to Nirmala's Eviction on Twitter:

HONEST GIRL❤: #BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8

Thank God #BiggBoss opened the gate soon and #Nirmala has walked out

If you can't follow the rules of #BiggBoss show

Don't come to the show

Sania talvar: May be Nirmala avru secret room ge hogboduFace with tears of joyega Maja erutheStar-struck Avru wierd agi adidru ondondu vishyadalli correct agi matadtare.. #BBK8

Hemanth Shaiva 2.0: Nirmala akka istond attitude bekitta ninge Face with rolling eyes

Atleast stage mele baro bhagya nu ilvala ninge

#BBK8

Harry Bosch: Yeah some times people get frightened by hyper care, hyper activism, hyper provocative some times is seen as fake character. #Nirmala #BBK8

Arpita Bhat: ದೇವರು ತರ್ಲೆ ಅಂತೆ! So according to Nirmala her elimination is Act of God Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy #bbk8

Naveen: Episode ended on Voot without Nirmala coming on stage with Sudeep, after being eliminated. Please confirm if that's how it's telecast or got edited out?

Or sent to secret room? #BBK8