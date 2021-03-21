Geetha Bhat is evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 on Sunday, 21 March. She is the third contestant to be shown the door after Dhanushree and Nirmala Chenappa from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

In the third week, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Vishwa Haveri, Prashanth Sambargi, KP Arvind, Raghu Gowda, Divya S, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Urduga and Geetha Bhat were nominated. On Saturday's episode, KP Arvind, Divya Suresh, Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi were announced safe.

Geetha Bhat was quite a popular face compared to the other nominees. She had a decent fan following. In the end, it failed to translate into votes.

After much delay due to Covid-19, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.