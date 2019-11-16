The contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 have built their comfort zones and it is time to break the equations. In the fifth week, as many as 11 contestants are in the danger zone. Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandana, Kishan, Kuri Prathap, Prithvi, Raju Thalikote, Jai Jagadish, Sujatha, Harish Raj and Chandan Achar are facing elimination.

Who will be eliminated this week?

Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty, Kishan and Prithvi are expected to be safe, considering their performance in the tasks. Harish Raj and Jai Jagadish's performances too are not bad. Kuri Prathap has a big fan following and his innocence has already won a lot of love from the audience. So, these three wre unlikely to be out of the show this week. That leaves Chandana, Sujatha, Raju Thalikote and Chandan Achar in the danger zone.

Raju Thalikote is considered as the face of North Karnataka, at least till now, and people from this part are extending their support for him. It looks like Chandan Achar might escape the elimination again after he was declared as the worst performer by the inmates although he had contributed well. Also, his maturity to accept it has won people's appreciation and sympathy.

So. there is a strong chance of either Sujatha or Chandana getting eliminated this week in Bigg Boss Kannada. However, for the past three weeks, female contestants have been shown the door one after the other. There are five female contestants and nine male contestants.

If the channel takes this into the consideration for this week's eviction, one among Chandan Achar, Raju Thalikote, Harish Raj and Jai Jagadish might be evicted from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 7.