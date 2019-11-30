The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada will reach its half-way mark this weekend and the show has got bigger after the entry of two wild-card entrants in (Raksha Somashekhar and Chaithra Kotoor). This week, there are five contestants like Shine Shetty, Kishan, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Prithi and Raju Thalikote contestants in the danger zone.

While Chandan Achar, Kishan, Bhoomi Shetty, Raju Thalikote and Prithvi landed in danger zone based on the votes cast by the inmates, Shine Shetty was directly nominated by the captain of the house this week.

Who will be out of Sudeep's show this week?

Without a doubt, Shine Shetty will be safe this week. Not only he has been consistently performing in the tasks, but also he remains a fantastic entertainer to this day in Bigg Boss Kannada house. Moreover, he has been the highlight almost every day in seventh week.

The next contestant who would be safe is none other than Chandan Achar. After irking the inmates with his over aggressive behaviour and getting physical in tasks, his behaviour has witnessed a lot of changes and appears to have toned down his behaviour a bit. Yet he is doing his best in tasks like before.

After Shine and Chandan, Kishan will be also safe this week. Last week, he narrowly escaped from getting eliminated, but this week he has given a lot of content for the channel.

Moreover, he was very active member in the house in the seventh week. That leaves Bhoomi Shetty, Raju Thalikote and Prithvi in the danger zone.

Bhoomi Shetty seems to have lost her momentum and her performance in the tasks in the two weeks has not been up to the mark. However, she deserves to be in the house, at least for one more week, considering her tough competitive skills when it comes to physical tasks among the women in Sudeep's show.

This Contestant will be Out in 7th Week

This week, one among Raju Thalikote and Prithvi will be out of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. While the former appears to be tired, the latter is running short of ideas to generate content and entertain the viewers and the inmates.

Well, Prithvi has more chance to get eliminated than Raju Thalikote as he got the wild-card entry on 21st day of the show.