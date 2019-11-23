After a week filled with a lot of entertainment, the stage is set for the elimination of the sixth contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. This week, Sujatha, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Kishan and Kuri Prathap in the danger zone.

While Chandan Achar, Sujatha, Deepika Das and Kishan were nominated based on the inmates' votes, Kuri Prathap was directly nominated for the elimination by the captain of the house, Shine Shetty.

Who'll be out of Bigg Boss Kannada house in seventh week?

Among the five contestants, Chandan Achar will be easily safe in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house. His popularity has seen a significant increase in the last two weeks. The inmates' indifferent behaviour towards him has turned out to be a boon for him as he has gained a lot of sympathy votes. Moreover, his performance in the tasks has made the audience ignore his shortcomings.

Puri Prathap too will be safe this week. He is one of the genuine entertainers in the show. His hilarious one-liners combined with innocence have impressed the audience.

Deepika Das too has impressed the viewers with her performances. She enjoys a big fan following and she too is unlikely to be out of the show. That leaves Sujatha and Kishan in the danger zone.

Kishan's performance in the tasks has been good, whereas Sujatha's performance in the tasks in the last three weeks has not been up to the mark. After she suffered an injury, her energy levels have apparently gone down.

Considering this, Sujatha should be out of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week, but the show is known for throwing surprises. The female contestants are already lesser than the male participants, already. If the channel decides to eliminate a contestant on this parameter, then Kishan might be shown the door.