Gurulinga Swamy is the first contestant to be eliminated from the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. His journey has ended in the show, unfortunately, in just seven days since the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show took off on 13 October.

Apart from him, there were Chaithra Kotoor, Raju Thalikote, Kuri Prathap, and Chaitra Vasudevan were facing the elimination test. In the end, Gurulinga Swamy seems like earned lesser voters than the other people in the danger zone.

However, the elimination has not taken the viewers by a surprise. People were expecting either the seer or Chaithra Kotoor would be shown the door. As expected, the eviction boiled down to the two contestants and Gurulinga Swamy is shown the door.

Gurulinga Swamiji from Agadi Akki Mutt is the eighth contestant to enter the house. He is a follower of 12th century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara aka Basavanna. He wanted to do his bit to the people of flood-hot North Karnataka. He wanted to donate whatever he earned from the show to the affected people.

Unfortunately, his early exit means he could not earn much to contribute for the strong cause.

It has to be noted that he is the least popular contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 who was in the danger zone this week.

Kuri Prathap, Priyanka, Ravi Belagere, Chandana, Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das, Jai Jagadish, Gurulinga Swamiji, Bhoomi Shetty, Kishen Bilagali, Duniya Rashmi, Chandan Achar, Sujatha Akshaya, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Vasudevan, Chaithra Kotoor, Shine Shetty and Harish Raj entered Sudeep-hosted show last week.