Sneha is the third contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada season 6. Apart from her, there were 10 other contestants like Jayashree, Rakesh, Akshata, Rapid Rashmi, Adam Pasha, Sonu Patil, Murali, Kavitha, Ravi and Anand were in the danger zone.

Sneha Acharya had entered the house with lots of hope, but it looks she was overshadowed by Rapid Rashmi. Throughout her stay, the actress was not actively participating in the tasks which was one of the reasons why which might have failed to secure her votes.

She is the third contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 6. While Rakshita Rai was the first contestant to be out of the Colors Super's show, Reema was the second participate in the Sudeep's show.

Looking at the social media trends, the general audience felt that one among Jayashree, Rashmi and Murali would be out of the show, but their fan following apparently saved them. Another section of viewers felt that there were strong chance of either Anand or Adam would be evicted as do not have fan following.

In the end, Sneha is shown the door.

Sonu Patil, Andy, Jayashree, RJ Rakesh, Murali, Akshata Pandavapura, Rakshita Rai, RJ Rapid Rashmi, Adam Pasha, Kavitha Gowda, AV Ravi, Shashi Kumar, Reema, Naveen Sajju, Sneha Acharya, Anand, Naina Puttaswamy and Dhanraj had entered the house on October 21 on Bigg Boss Kannada.