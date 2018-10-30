Rapid Rashmi, Sneha Acharya, Adam Pasha, Rakesh, Sonu Patil, Kavitha Gowda, Akshata Pandavapura, Shashi, Andy, Reema and Naina Puttaswamy are facing elimination in the second week in Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

It was an open nomination again. The photos of all the contestants with effigies of hearts were placed in the garden area. Each inmate should stab the hearts of the two participants whom they would like to nominate this week while giving proper reasons for choosing the respective names.

The inmates used this as an opportunity to share their disappointment and anger with whom they had issues. Rapid Rashmi and Sneha Acharya got the most number of votes from the inmates as many felt that they were creating all the troubles in the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

Rapid Rashmi, Sneha Acharya, Adam Pasha, Rakesh, Sonu Patil, Kavitha Gowda, Akshata Pandavapura and Shashi were pushed to the danger zone based on the inmates' votes. Captain Ravi was asked to name three contestants for the elimination who, according to him, are lazy in Bigg Boss Kannada house.

Ravi took the names of Andy, Reema and Naina Puttaswamy. Andy had a special power to safeguard himself, but he decided to use it in future. Below, find out the number of votes that each contestant received during nomination:

Rashmi: 7 votes

Sneha: 6 votes

Adam: 4 votes

Rakesh: 3 votes

Sonu: 3 votes

Kavitha: 2 votes

Akshata: 2 votes

Shashi: 2 votes

Who do you think will be eliminated in the Sudeep-hosted show in its second week? Cast your vote: