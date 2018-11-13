The sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada has entered its fourth week. After three contestants were shown the door, the nomination for the latest week was held and aired on Monday, November 12.

Dhanraj, Naina Puttaswamy, Anand, Shashi Kumar, Kavitha Gowda, Adam Pasha, Rapid Rashmi, MJ Rakesh and Andy are the nine contestants who are facing the elimination this week.

While Andy, Rakesh, Rashmi, Shashi, Kavitha, Anand and Dhanraj were nominated based on the inmates' votes, Naina and Adam were pushed directly to the danger zone by captain Sonu Patil in Sudeep hosted show.

It looks like Andy's behaviour has irked a lot of members in the house and the anger was reflected during the nominations. He got six votes followed by Rakesh, who received five votes from the Bigg Boss Kannada 6 participants. Rashmi, Kavitha and Anand received three votes, each.

Here is how the inmates nominated two names each:

Jayashree: Rakesh and Rashmi

Murali: Kavitha, Rakesh

Ravi: Adam, Rakesh

Dhanraj: Andy, Rashmi

Shashi: Andy and Rakesh

Anand: Shashi and Dhanraj

Rapid Rashmi: Andy and Kavitha

Naina: Murali and Andy

Andy: Naveen and Shashi

Rakesh: Anand and Kavitha

Adam: Anand and Rashmi

Kavitha: Andy and Rakesh

Naveen: Andy and Shashi

Akshata: Dhanraj and Anand