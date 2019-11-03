Finally, Bigg Boss season 3 Telugu has come to an end and Rahul Sipligunj has won the title and Sreemukhi is the runner up, as predicted. Along with prize amount of Rs 50 L, Rahul took home the trophy which was presented to him by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The minute Nagarjuna announced that Rahul is the winner of season 3, the latter became emotional and broke into tears. Those happy tears have come to an end only after host Nagarjuna and chief guest Chiranjeevi congratulated him.

Rahul was so excited that when he was asked to talk, he said he has no idea what to say, but wants to shout and talk. He said, "I really want to thank the audiences of both the Telugu states for voting and making me the winner. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, I hardly saw any success in my life. But now, after being declared as the winner of Bigg Boss, I feel that I have climbed all the steps of success. This has happened only because of the fans and the love they showered upon me."

Talking about the challenges he faced in the house and genuine friends he has made for life time, Rahul thanked Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru for being by his side always and for believing in him. Also, he thanked Ali FReza was for believing in him always and not for not being diplomatic with him.

Last but not the least, he said, "Punarnavi Bhupalam. She always encouraged me to play tasks. But I never took her seriously. But things changed when she nominated me and I was left with no choice than playing the tasks. I thank you for trusting in me and being with me."

Rahul thanked his parents too for all the support they lent and said this show is the best memory of his life. In the end of his speech, he hugged his opponent Sreemukhi tight and said all the rivalry he had with her is only inside the house. He said that he hopes he has corrected all the mistakes he made in the house itself.