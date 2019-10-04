Ali Reza, the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 3, is known for being super strong, genuine and most-loved by his fellow housemates. Also, he has a huge following on social media and his fans just love him. They have played a vital role in his re-entry into the house. But his re-entry into the show after being eliminated is receiving flak on social media for spreading negativity in the house, especially after the nomination task.

In the recent episodes, it is seen that Ali Reza been talking against Sreemukhi and back bitching about her with that so-called gang of Punarnavi Bhupala, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru and Rahul Siplingunj. In the last two episodes, Rahul and Ali were seen talking about her and spreading negativity in the house. That gang and Ali have come together and have started spreading negativity about Sreemukhi.

#AliReza's game has taken a 180-degree turn following his re-entry.



He did his homework.



Gotten close with the #PVVR group.



Keeps calling himself as the 2nd #RahulSipligunj fully knowing the support the latter enjoys.



In short, #AliReza is a fool. #BiggBossTelugu3 — Shamini.M.R (#SayaAnakMalaysia) (@Not_A_Shammer) October 3, 2019

#BiggBossTelugu3 #AliReza

This is not the correct game,Ali is eliminated, how a eliminated contestant will come as wild card entry.This is not a fair game. On what basis #BigBoss made a choice to bring him back , big boss has to answer the audience who are watching Big Boss?? pic.twitter.com/bRmTaOGSlV — maddukuri saikrishna (@maddukurisaikr1) September 26, 2019

The audience and even fans of Ali Reza did not like what Ali has done. Many have shared the video clip of Ali interview, post his elimination where he said that Sreemukhi is in the house to play the game and that's what everyone has been doing in the Bigg Boss house. But now, the same Ali is saying that Sreemukhi is cunning and does everything as a part of the game. Also, he called her selfish. On social media, here is what people have said.

This kind of behaviour is something that Ali's fans haven't accepted or liked. Many of them were shocked to see such kind of behaviour from Ali and are saying that he is unnecessarily brought back into the house.

Also, Mahesh told all this to Sreemukhi and Baba Bhaskar and she is waiting and hoping that Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show to talk about this.