Former actor Sana Khan is embracing motherhood for the second time. Sana and her husband, Anas Saiyad, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on January 5, 2025. On Saturday, Sana took to social media to share a heartwarming video announcing the name of their newborn. The couple has named their younger son Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

Sana Khan reveals the name of her second child: 'We named our prince, Saiyad Hasan Jamil'

Along with the announcement, Sana expressed her gratitude through a heartfelt prayer: "All praises are due to You, along with Your blessings and grace. Grant us the ability to raise him well, guide us to be kind and just toward him, and make him among Your righteous servants. Dear loved ones, with hearts full of gratitude, we humbly request your prayers for our baby boy. May Allah bless him with a life of health, happiness, and barakah. We have named our prince: Saiyad Hasan Jamil."

Earlier this month, Sana Khan and her husband announced the arrival of their baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video with a heartfelt message: "O Allah, all praise is Yours. Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among Your faithful servants. We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince!"

In November 2024, Sana announced her second pregnancy in a touching social media post. She wrote: "Alhamdulillah. Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to prayers. Oh my Allah, give us from our spouses and our children comfort of the eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirm His responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy for all of us."

For those unversed, Sana married Muslim scholar and businessman Anas Saiyad in a Nikaah ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in 2023.

Sana's Work Front

Sana left the entertainment industry on October 8, 2020, to serve humanity and devote herself completely to the Creator.

Sana made her acting debut in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She gained popularity as a finalist on Bigg Boss 6, participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and was last seen in the web series Special Ops, alongside Karan Tacker and Kay Kay Menon.