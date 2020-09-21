Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is slowly picking up its pace with all the necessary entertainment and drama that is keeping the audience glued to it with each passing day.

Gangavva, the oldest contestant, is someone who's been in limelight since the beginning. She already won so many hearts being a YouTuber, owner of a YouTube channel, and all those shows she's hosted and films she's been part of.

Dog and the bone game

On Sunday, Nagarjuna has asked all the contestants to play a game. Dog and the bone it was. All the contestants were asked to dance to the tunes and then pick the bone. Gangavva was paired with Sai Kumar. Unlike others, who were trying to match the steps, Gangavva had her own way of dancing and it was super sweet.

Gangavva has managed to impress the audience and the contestants with her desi dance moves. As soon as the song stopped playing, she picked the bone and went behind Sai to beat him. This made the audience laugh louder and Nagarjuna too.