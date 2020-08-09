Superstar Salman Khan is all set to come up with the fourteenth season of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. The makers of the show unveiled the show's first promo on Saturday.

In the first promo of Bigg Boss 14, we can see host Salman Khan doing farming at his farmhouse in Panvel."Lockdown laya normal life me speed breaker. Isliye uga raha hu chawal aur chala raha hu tractor. Par ab scene paltega," Salman Khan said in the teaser video.

The first look has surely left the fans excited. "Can't wait to see the new season," a user commented. "Best news of 2020. Eagerly waiting for it," another one wrote.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 14 will start from September 27 on Colors TV. It has also been reported that theme of the upcoming season is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.