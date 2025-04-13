Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi remain two of the biggest reality shows on Indian small screen. The longest running shows fetch a massive TRP for the channel. The buzz around the reality shows keep gaining headlines for months. While Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss, Rohit Shetty hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What went down

However, this year, the future of both the shows remain in trouble. As the producer of the show, Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine), has decided to pull out of the contract. Reports doing the rounds indicate that Endemol Shine took to decision owing to personal conflicts. The company held 50 percent of the total stakes.

With this move, the future of the two biggest shows of the country hang in the balance. A report has stated that while few celebrities were locked in for Bigg Boss, their dates have now been released.

Celeb dates released

"A few celebrities were already locked, and others were in discussion with the team at different stages. After the producers communicated their decision to the channel (Colors), the locked celebrities' dates were also released," an India Today report stated.

Celebs to be a part

There were reports that Apoorva Mukhija, Dhanashree Verma, Avinash Mishra, Isha Malviya were almost locked in for KKK 15. Elvish Yadav had also hinted at the possibility of him joining the Rohit Shetty show. On the other hand, Bigg Boss makers had allegedly approached Kunal Kamra to be a part of their reality show.

Kunal Kamra says no to Bigg Boss

"I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" Kamra showed a screenshot of the agent's message.

Responding to it, however, Kamra said that he would rather check into a mental hospital than Bigg Boss.