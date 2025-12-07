All eyes are on Bigg Boss 19 ahead of the grand finale, and social media is abuzz with speculation about who will take home the trophy. Fans of Gaurav Khanna and several TV celebrities are strongly rooting for him, while another section of viewers is trending Farhana Bhatt as their pick for the win. However, in a surprising turn of events on Saturday, Wikipedia shows Gaurav Khanna as the winner, and his fans are confused whether the results are already fixed. Will Gaurav Khanna really walk away with the Bigg Boss 19 trophy?

A screenshot of the show's Wikipedia page has gone viral, with many claiming that the platform revealed the winner. The screenshot displayed Gaurav Khanna as the winner and Farhana Bhatt as the first runner-up, followed by Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal.

The page has since been updated and no longer shows this information. The screenshot was posted on X by a user who wrote, "This is not edited, just go check on Wiki. Fixed winner Gaurav Khanna."

With voting lines now open, Mridul was seen urging fans to vote for Gaurav. In a video message, he said, "Gaurav bhai jeet ke aayenge toh bahut accha lagega, kyunki apne bhai bhi hain aur dusra accha insaan bhi."

Earlier, Gaurav's co-star Rupali Ganguly also expressed her support, saying, "Gaurav Khanna deserves to win," adding, "Jeetenge toh aap hi, Kapadia ji."

What prize money does the winner get?

According to reports, the winner is expected to take home a prize of Rs 50 lakh. However, Republic World claims that Gaurav's total earnings from the show could go up to Rs 3.12 crore. He reportedly made Rs 17.5 lakh per week during his 15-week stay, which totals around Rs 2.6 crore, in addition to winning a Citroen Aircross X car worth Rs 14 lakh.

Meanwhile, netizens are heavily rooting for Farhana as well.

Take a look:

Finale night par Farrhana, Nehal aur Kunickaa ki powerful performance ne laga di aag ?

Don’t miss it! ??



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka Grand Finale, aaj raat 9 baje, #JioHotstar aur #ColorsTV par!



Watch Now: https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RX6sBnXNdO — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) December 7, 2025

Reply section of Mridul's vote appeal is hijacked by Farrhana Bhatt fans ?❤️#FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/PlC1qaExy5 — Janvi ✨ (@JagrutiBin47132) December 6, 2025

Delhi metros have hoarding to vote for Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal, who often flaunted her wealth inside the house, has also emerged as a strong contender. Ahead of the finale, her fan army has launched one of the largest digital voting campaigns this season. Massive screens across 75 Delhi Metro stations are displaying her photos, cutouts, and a bold "VOTE NOW" message to urge commuters to support her.

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will be held on December 7. Viewers can stream it live on JioHotstar at 9 pm or watch the televised broadcast at 10:30 pm.

The top five finalists competing for the trophy are Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Malik.