Tensions will run high inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house during the forthcoming captaincy task as contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Mridul Tiwari will be seen pushing each other amid the chaos.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: "Musical guitar ke beats par machega hungama, kya lagta hai aapko yeh captaincy task kaun jeetega?"

The promo begins with the voice of Bigg Boss announcing: "Aaj guitar ka dance floor captaincy ka task chedega."

The task turns into a physical confrontation when Farrhana Bhatt shouts, "Push mat kar yaar," to which Mridul retorted, "Tu kyun kar rahi hai fir?"

The argument escalated further as both tried to hold their ground in the race for captaincy.

Chaos ensues as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri too get into a war of words during the task.

Abhishek said: "Main hatunga hi nahi. Aap dhakka nahi marogay mujhe dobara. Bata raha hun main," while Neelam was heard taunting him "Phattu nahi ka."

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Captaincy Task - Mridul vs Farrhana | Abhishek vs Kunickaa | Farrhana vs Gaurav #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/OILDppiOCW — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2025

As per reports via fan pages of the show, Amaal Mallik has won the captaincy task for the second time in the show.

This week's names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

Out of the total 18 contestants, Awez Darbar, Zeishan Quadri, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Additionally, Pranit More exited the house due to health concerns. However, it remains uncertain whether Pranit will make a comeback later in the season.